Mahakumbh-2025: Sangam city’s key roads set for transformation; 39.92 crore released

Key roads of Sangam city, along with the Noorullah road in old city, will undergo a makeover ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. On Tuesday, the state government approved a budget of over ₹26.42 crore for various development works of the Prayagraj municipal corporation (PMC), with a total of over ₹13.21 crore released as the first installment, according to district officials. Traditional Horsecart Racing in Sangam City during the Hindus holiest month Sawan, in Prayagraj. (HT File Photo)

An amount of over ₹13.50 crore was sanctioned and released for five different projects of the electricity department, they added.

For the widening of Noorullah Road to PMC, out of the total approved budget of over ₹11.65 crore, the first installment of over ₹5.82 crore has been released.

Officials shared that a budget of over ₹9.70 crore has been approved, and the first installment of over ₹4.85 crore has been released for the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation for the construction and supporting work of 11 new tubewells and re-boring of 14 tubewells.

Similarly, for the improvement of the road from Church Lane to Kundan Guest House and to Sangam Petrol Pump in Tagore Town, a budget of over ₹2.53 crore has been released as the first installment out of the total sanctioned budget of over ₹5.07 crore.

Likewise, over ₹2.33 crore has been sanctioned to the Electricity Department for setting up an RMU or ring main unit at the 33/11 KV sub-station in the mela area.

An amount of over ₹4.29 crore has also been released for purchasing hybrid solar lights for Mahakumbh, for 11 KV RMU, for MCCB, rechargeable lights, USB charging points, etc.

Over ₹1.71 crore has been released for purchasing a fault locator machine, and an amount of over ₹3.25 crore has been released for making the power cable at Prayagraj Junction and Chheoki station underground.

Mahakumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said that following the release of the budget, work will begin immediately with top priority.