The project will come up near Shivaji Park, Dadar. (HT File)
Maharashtra cabinet nod for revised cost of 400cr for Thackeray memorial

The Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday approved the revised estimate for the construction of proposed memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:12 AM IST

The Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday approved the revised estimate for the construction of proposed memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The memorial, which will now cost 400 crore, will come up at the old bungalow of Mumbai mayor near Shivaji Park.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the executing authority for the project, had called for bids for the memorial at an estimation of 87 crore. However, the process was cancelled, as the quotation of the bids was very high.

Later, the entire project was re-examined and there was an escalation in the cost, which went up to 400 crore.

While MMRDA is in charge of the construction of the memorial, the Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak – a public charitable trust headed by Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray – is the authority that decides on the designs of the memorial.

The project is now divided into two phases: the cost of phase 1 is 250 crore, while the second phase will cost 150 crore.

In the first phase, the architecture, aesthetics and construction of the building for the memorial will take place. Phase one will also include the construction of a parking lot for visitors and focus on the mechanism of rain water harvesting at the memorial.

The second phase will consist of the technological part of the memorial. This will include preparation of digital mapping, films, audio visuals, etc, for the memorial to start its operations.

The erstwhile mayor’s bungalow on the proposed memorial plot is a Grade II-B heritage structure, and will remain untouched during the project.

