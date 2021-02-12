IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Maharashtra: Class 10 students want 50% marks from internal tests
According to the survey, 83% students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai want internal evaluations to form 50% of the weightage of the total board exams scores. (HT FILE)
According to the survey, 83% students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai want internal evaluations to form 50% of the weightage of the total board exams scores. (HT FILE)
others

Maharashtra: Class 10 students want 50% marks from internal tests

As schools in the city continue to teach online for the past 10 months, a majority of the students are stressed about the upcoming Class 10 state board exams, a recent survey has indicated
READ FULL STORY
By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:03 AM IST

As schools in the city continue to teach online for the past 10 months, a majority of the students are stressed about the upcoming Class 10 state board exams, a recent survey has indicated.

According to the survey, 83% students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai want internal evaluations to form 50% of the weightage of the total board exams scores.

The survey was conducted by Jaywant Kulkarni, a teacher from Gandhi Bal Mandir High School in Kurla, with the help of Google Forms. Over a thousand students from across 110 schools responded to the survey, with a majority of them from Mumbai, followed by Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The findings of the survey showed that over 60% of students reported they had only managed to study up to 50% of the syllabus for the board exams this year. Such students said online learning was not enough for them to gain confidence to write board exams.

Around 65% of respondents said they were worried about not being able to complete their papers in time, as they had lost writing practice. For instance, Monica Sakhre, a Class 10 student from Samta High School, Andheri, said there is a lot of anxiety among students in her class regarding the boards. “We haven’t written papers in the school like students do every year. Our prelims are also being held online which is not the same thing as offline exams. Many students had migrated to their hometowns and lost on a lot of learning. We hope the state considers our woes,” she added.

The Class 10 exams will be held between April 29 and May 31. While the exams are held in March, they have been postponed this year owing to the pandemic and the lockdown. Despite this, however, nearly half of the students surveyed said they still did not get enough time to prepare. As per the responses, nearly 80% of schools are yet to finish their syllabus. Most students were worried about clearing geometry and science 1 exams.

Kulkarni said there is a lot of anxiety among students about the exams this year, especially in Mumbai, as schools are still shut. “Online learning is not enough for these students and because physical schools are shut, they are not able to get personalised attention that is usually provided in schools. While students are extremely worried, there is no change in the paper pattern or the difficulty level of board exams which is making them even more concerned,” he added.

Supporting the findings, a civic school principal said children from low-income households were at a bigger loss due to school closures. “Many families are already facing financial burden and can’t afford coaching classes. Students are completely dependent on schools. While teachers are trying their best, it is challenging to reach out to children online. We hope that schools are allowed to reopen soon,” said the principal.

he state education department recently started a free counselling programme for students, 80% students surveyed said they did not know about the initiative.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Kulwant Singh (second from right), along with other Azad group candidates, releasing their manifesto for the Mohali MC elections at his office in Sector 79 on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Kulwant Singh (second from right), along with other Azad group candidates, releasing their manifesto for the Mohali MC elections at his office in Sector 79 on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
others

Mohali MC polls: Azad group promises flyovers on Airport Road to ease traffic woes

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Former mayor Kulwant Singh and group members release 31-point manifesto while expressing confidence over win
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the survey, 83% students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai want internal evaluations to form 50% of the weightage of the total board exams scores. (HT FILE)
According to the survey, 83% students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai want internal evaluations to form 50% of the weightage of the total board exams scores. (HT FILE)
others

Maharashtra: Class 10 students want 50% marks from internal tests

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:03 AM IST
As schools in the city continue to teach online for the past 10 months, a majority of the students are stressed about the upcoming Class 10 state board exams, a recent survey has indicated
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man stabbed after argument at a birthday party in Mangolpuri

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:47 PM IST
New Delhi A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a man known to him and his three friends following an argument at a birthday party in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri late on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP criticises Centre for giving land at throwaway price for Delhi BJP office

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government for sanctioning over 2 acres of land at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg in Central Delhi at just 2 crore to Delhi BJP to build its office
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pace and Space: shooting skills and state of play in the modern NBA

By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
As seen through examining draft selections, lineup changes and the best players in the NBA throughout different eras of NBA basketball, the progression and evolution of the physical measurables required by NBA players is clearly obvious
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC asks Apex court committee to look into plea for shifting Phase IV Metro corridor underground

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked a committee of the Supreme Court to consider a representation for changing Phase IV of Metro expansion project from overground to underground to prevent cutting of over 11,000 trees
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC declines to interfere with East Kidwai Nagar revamp project, says it is in tune with MPD-2021

By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday declined to interfere with the East Kidwai Nagar Redevelopment project, saying it was in tune with the Master of Delhi (MPD) 2021 even as the court assigned specific tasks to several agencies involved in order to address concerns raised by the residents of South Extension-II who petitioned the court in 2014
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused had stolen valuables worth Rs3.38 lakh from the bungalow of Godrej’s son-in-law Arvind Dubash. (Photo for representation)
The accused had stolen valuables worth Rs3.38 lakh from the bungalow of Godrej’s son-in-law Arvind Dubash. (Photo for representation)
others

Man steals from Mumbai home of Adi Godrej’s kin, stays at 5-star hotels, held

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Gamdevi police have on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly committing thefts on five occasions at the Malabar Hill bungalow of Arvind Dubash, who is the son-in-law of industrialist Adi Godrej
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MSEDCL initiates action against 2.50L power defaulters in Pune city, PCMC

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:45 PM IST
PUNE Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has undertaken a three-week special drive in Pune district to recover power bills from defaulters
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST
PUNE Restaurants and bars have been allowed to remain open till 1am in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

51% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist on Thursday

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST
PUNE At least 51 per cent of targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pune district on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC to start 75 more vaccination sites

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will increase the vaccination sites to 100 from the existing 25 sites, according to civic officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP seeks probe into woman’s death by suicide after links to minister emerge on social media

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:37 PM IST
PUNE Four days after a 23-year-old woman is suspected to have died by suicide, multiple Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders sought an investigation into the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Why Fadnavis now a key BJP cog in Pune’s power wheel

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:15 PM IST
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is now concentrating on Pune city, as there are rumours that some BJP corporators from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are in contact with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fadnavis lays responsibility for ensuring fibre optical ducts laid on mayor, civic chief

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:43 PM IST
PUNE Former state chiefminister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his unhappiness over the lack of fibre optical ducts being laid as part of the 24x7 water project
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP