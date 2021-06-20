Maharashtra CM snubs ally Congress, says won’t play second fiddle

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday has snubbed ruling partner Congress over the latter’s recent announcement to go solo in the forthcoming elections and said that people would not approve such “power aspiring” political move in the challenging post-Covid pandemic times.

In a tacit warning to his ruling ally Congress, he also said that his party would not play second fiddle to anybody or not carry the palanquin for the sake of power.

Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, virtually addressed his workers on the occasion of the party’s 55th foundation day on Saturday. During the speech, he said his party would not get dragged behind anybody for power.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had recently said that the party will fight the local bodies and Assembly polls on its own. He has also said that if his party leadership opted to, he does not mind becoming the CM face in the next Assembly polls. Sena leader Sanjay Raut had reacted sharply to it. He said that in such a scenario, Sena and NCP would have to join hands in the interest of people. CM said parties should come together during the pandemic by keeping differences aside. Amid this backdrop, all eyes were set on CM’s speech.

Thackeray also took indirect pot shots at BJP leaders, including former CM and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. He said that some people have become desperate for power and cannot survive without it. “They have been suffering from stomach ache and keep dreaming about power. I don’t care about them and can treat them politically, if need be. After 55 years of existence, we have learnt to read them and their minds thoroughly. We also saw the distortion and disfigurement of the politics. They keep defaming us by spreading lies about us, but they should first check their mirror image to see if they are clean,” he said, hinting at BJP.

CM said Sena has its own stand but its primary aim is not obtaining power. “Sena will never become desperate for power and compromise for it. We’ll not play second fiddle to anybody for the sake of power. We’ll tread our path strongly with self-esteem and pride. That’s the strength of our party and that’s the reason why it has survived for 55 years,” he said.

He attacked the Congress without naming it. CM said that even Sena can declare to go solo, but people will not approve of it at this difficult time of the pandemic. “This is not the time to run behind power and judge political might. People are also facing financial crisis. If we talk about claiming power, they will ask us to speak about their livelihood. We can get power by adjudging our political strength, but it’ll be of no use if people are left in the lurch,” he said.

CM also justified the act of Shiv Saniks who had resorted clashed with BJP workers near the Sena Bhavan this week over the issue of the alleged Ram Janmabhoomi land scam. He said that it was the teachings of party founder (and his late father) Bal Thackeray to “treat detractors with tit-for-tat approach”. He lauded West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for putting up a strong and successful fight against BJP in the Assembly polls.