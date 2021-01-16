Maharashtra govt strikes out one vaccination centre in Kalyan-Dombivli
Out of the four vaccination centres that were planned to conduct the Covid vaccination in Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday, only three will have the vaccination programme as one was cancelled by the Maharashtra state government.
The DNC School centre has been cancelled as only three centres were required for Saturday. The remaining three, where the vaccination will take place, are Rukminibai civic hospital in Kalyan (W), Shastri Nagar civic hospital in Dombivli and Shaktidham building in Kalyan (E).
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will be vaccinating a total 300 beneficiaries on the first day of the vaccination drive.
“I have inspected all the centres. The staff there are ready for the vaccination drive. Each centre has a team of four people to look into the entire process. Further, we have also got police force deployed at the centre to look after any incidents that would affect the process,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.
The civic body received 6,000 vaccines on Wednesday following which they were taken to the 15 health posts for storage.
Totally, two chances will be given to the beneficiary to get vaccinated.
“If a beneficiary fails to come to the centre for the first time, he or she has an option of a second chance. But if the second chance is also missed, that particular beneficiary will not be vaccinated,” said Panpatil.
The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) will also carry out the vaccination at its three centres – civic schools in Kamatghar, near Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Bala compound.
A total of 300 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on the first day.
KR Kharat, health officer of BNCMC, said, “A total of 10-member team will be deployed at each centre to carry out the job.”
