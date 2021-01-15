Maharashtra’s Palghar district gets 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine
Palghar district received 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, on Wednesday late evening, Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi, district health officer, Palghar, said.
As part of the first phase of the mass vaccination drive, as per the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17,400 frontline workers, including government and private doctors, nurses, ASHA (accredited social health activist) and anganwadi workers of the health department, will get the doses, said Suryavanshi.
The vaccination drive will commence on January 16. The doses have been stored in cold storage at the Central Medicine Centre in Palghar and four centres – Cottage Hospital (Dahanu), Sub-Medical Centre (Jawhar), Rural Hospital (Wada) and Varun Industrial Centre of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation – said Dr Suryavanshi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 phases of vaccination will be completed in 3 months: Maharashtra health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Palghar district gets 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow us to reopen, coaching class owners in Maharashtra urge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS students enrolled in Chinese universities fear losing year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surge to 52,558
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Half of Mumbai’s population to be vaccinated in a year?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana MC opens utensil bank as alternative to single-use plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana school suicide: 2 days on, DEO instructs all teachers to check classes before leaving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro to extend services from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMADA extends Eco City-2 scheme till January 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cow shelter inaugurated in Panchkula’s Sukhdarshanpur village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala MP, MLA absent from oath ceremony of mayor, councillors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vasai lawyer, teen held for hitting jogger with car, dumping him near ashramshala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Psychiatrist trained in Mumbai elected dean of UK college
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox