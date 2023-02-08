Mainpuri judge killed in Agra-Lko Expressway mishap

Additional district judge (ADJ) at Mainpuri Court, Poonam Tyagi, was killed in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday. The mishap took place when the car she was travelling in rammed into a truck ahead within the limits of the Nagla Khangar police station of Firozabad district. The driver of the car is in a serious condition.

It is suspected that the driver of the car fell asleep while driving and rammed into the truck in front.

The ADJ was going to Mainpuri after a vacation when the accident took place.

“The accident took place at 9 am on Tuesday when the car was going towards Mainpuri and rammed into a truck in front. ADJ Poonam Tyagi (46) and her driver, Sachin, were seriously injured and were rushed to Safai Medical College for treatment,” said Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police, rural, Firozabad.

“Police teams rushed to the spot which is within limits of Nagla Khangar police station of Firozabad. The injured judge was shifted to hospital but breathed her last during treatment,” the SP said.

“The number plate of the truck got stuck to the car and although the truck moved away, we have traced the owner of the truck who is from Jaipur. A case is being registered with regard to the accident. The family members of the deceased judge have arrived,” Singh said.

“The driver is undergoing treatment at PGI Saifai Medical College” he added.

The 302-km-long expressway connects Agra with Lucknow and has a cut for Karhal town of Mainpuri on the way.