Maintaining Lucknow green areas imp to maintain ecosystem: Study

Increased human activity and urbanisation is seen as the main reason for the deteriorating environment, particularly in cities, resulting in calls for more and concerted efforts to preserve it.

A study by an international team of researchers including Dr. Jay Prakash Verma and Arpan Mukherjee from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has suggested that maintaining soil biodiversity of city parks/gardens or green areas is important to maintain the ecosystem of urban areas.

Dr Verma is working as senior assistant professor at the Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development in BHU. Arpan Mukherjee is pursuing his Ph.D. under the supervision of Verma.

Verma said that city parks and gardens support a rich and diverse community of soil organisms including bacteria, fungi, protists and invertebrates, which often go unnoticed compared with eye-catching plants and animals. This new study suggests that the biodiversity of these soil organisms is essential for the maintenance and sustainability of city parks and gardens.

“When we think about city parks, we often think of the recreational services they provide, which support our mental and physical health. However, city parks are semi-natural environments and the maintenance of healthy and vibrant parks and gardens require a huge effort from all stakeholders involved,” Verma said.

In this study, soil samples were collected from city parks and gardens of 56 municipalities across 16 countries. The countries include India, China, Australia, Argentina, US, Chile, Spain, Nigeria, Switzerland, Slovenia, Portugal, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Israel and Estonia. During the study, 537 different microbial phylotypes (microbial diversity) in the soil were identified. Soil is called a living thing because of microbes and these microbial properties of soil help maintain the ecosystem.

Verma said, “Soils with larger biodiversity also has more biogeochemical activities to allow the flow of energy and matter through the system. This biodiversity plays a fundamental role in supporting ‘One Health policies and the ecosystem services’ that are the core of the sustainable development goals”.

This study provides novel evidence that soil taxonomic and genetic diversity are positively correlated with multiple dimensions of ecosystem functions e.g., carbon sequestration and water regulation to plant pathogen control, and antibiotic resistance regulation in urban parks and gardens.

The findings of the study have been published in the internationally reputed scientific journal ‘Nature Ecology and Evolution’. BHU’s contribution to this research was funded by the department of science and technology (DST), Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), and Institution of Eminence Initiative, BHU.