Major boost to air connectivity ahead of Mahakumbh for Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 13, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Prayagraj Airport gets night landing approval, set to increase flights, expand connectivity for Mahakumbh. New terminal and ₹152.87 crore development underway.

With approval from the Central government for night landing at the Prayagraj Airport, the number of flights is set to increase in the coming months. Keeping in view the upcoming Mahakumbh, airport authorities have started taking necessary steps for handling the increased number of flights.

Prayagraj airport (File photo)
Prayagraj airport (File photo)

Also, the step would help in expanding the air connectivity of the city with other major destinations. Flights for 20 cities will be started from Prayagraj Airport. Many of the cities in the state will also have air connectivity with Prayagraj before the starting of Mahakumbh.

Airport officials said flights for many new destinations may soon be started. Akasa Airlines may soon start flights for Bengaluru and Delhi while Alliance Air may begin a flight from Prayagraj to Indore with the start of winter schedule.

The approval for night landing of the flights was given during a meeting with cabinet secretary of the Central government on July 8.

The expansion of the airport is also underway. The development works at the Prayagraj Airport with a budget of 152.87 crore is underway which includes a new Airport terminal.

Prayagraj Airport has got eighth place in terms of customer service satisfaction survey from January to June among 61 airports of the country. Airport Authority of India released the rankings on the basis of customer service satisfaction on Wednesday evening.

Gorakhpur Airport and Dehradun Airport stand equal to Prayagraj Airport in customer satisfaction survey.

