Makhana growers reel under losses as Bihar celebrates its ‘exotic nut’

Makhana (fox nut) growers in north Bihar’s Mithila region are reeling under losses from an unexpected price crash this year, even as the state agriculture department organised, for the first time, Makhana Mahotsav on November 29-30 “to promote and popularize the production and consumption of the exotic nut from the pious land of Mithila”.

“The price of makhana seeds has crashed like never before. Despite a bumper crop, the drop in makhana (popped) prices in wholesale market from ₹450-500 per/kg to ₹250-300 per/kg had a ripple effect on sale of ‘gurri’ (makhana seeds), which is obtained after harvesting. The market rate of ‘gurri’ is ₹7,000-8,000 per quintal this season, down from ₹15,000-18,000 in the previous years,” said Abhinay Kheria, a well-known player in the agri-processing business whose maiden attempt to venture into farming of this highly nutritious aquatic crop has resulted into sufficient yield but a huge loss on investment.

“This is a paradoxical situation. Mithila Makhana was granted geographical indication (GI) tag on August 16, 2022. Besides, Darbhanga was presented the coveted Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence 2021 for implementing holistic development through One District One Product scheme (ODOP) for makhana. These moves were expected to help growers get the maximum price for their produce,” says Manoj Kumar, a senior scientist at Research Centre for Makhana (RCM), Darbhanga.

Ajay Kumar, a makhana grower from Saharsa district, says he was not even able to recover his investment of ₹8 lakh on the makhana crop he had cultivated in an area of 9-10 acres.

Amrendra Kumar, a farmer from Jale block of Darbhanga district, says he had cultivated the aquatic crop in two acres and lost ₹80,200 on an investment of ₹85,000.

Makhana is not included under the ambit of MSP (minimum support price).

Under Bihar Makhana Development Scheme , a grant-in-aid of 75 per cent (up to ₹72,750) is provided on a total investment of ₹97,000 to farmers for cultivating makhana. However, the total budget under the scheme is ₹9 crore, which means the share of each makhana growing district is not more than ₹1 crore, officials familiar with the matter said.

It is well known that nearly 90 per cent of world’s makhana is grown in Bihar’s Mithila region, they said.

According to latest data on makhana cultivation in 10 districts of north Bihar, as released by the horticulture directorate, total cultivation area in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Supaul, Sitamarhi, Madhepura and Kishanganj district has grown to 27,887 hectares and total makhana pop production rose to 23,046 tonness in financial year 2019-20.

While speaking at recently held Makhana Mahotsava, N Saravana Kumar, secretary at the state agriculture department, said that government was striving to provide support to makhana growers and processors and expand marketing ambit.

“We have also planned a strategy to take care of marginal farmers by conceptualizing an idea to form farmer producer companies (FPCs) and grant them licence to export their produce directly. Outside India, they call it fox nut or wonder crop,” he had said on the occasion.

Dr Shyam Narayan Jha, senior scientist and deputy director general (agriculture engineering) at Indian Council of Agriculture Research, said efforts were underway to obtain a separate export code for makhana after Mithila Makhana was granted GI tag.