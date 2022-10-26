Man bludgeoned to death in Ghaziabad, live video of assault goes viral

A 35-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with bricks late on Tuesday outside a restaurant on Loni Road in Ghaziabad. A live video of unidentified men beating him in full public view went viral.

Police identified the man as Arun Singh, a resident of Loni and son of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector, and said he was at the restaurant with his two friends, Deepak Kumar and Sanjay Rawat. It was immediately unclear why a group of possibly four men attacked Singh before leaving him by a roadside around 9.15pm on Tuesday.

“Arun and his friends were at the restaurant for dinner. In between, another group of men arrived in cars. It is not clear why the other group started hitting him with bricks. An altercation over parking or some other issue resulted in the incident. We are probing the motive. A live video of the incident was captured by some men passing by in a car,” said police superintendent Gyanendra Kumar Singh.

The video shows the man lying on road and one of the suspects hitting him with bricks. Several cars were also seen at the scene. One of the suspects also damaged Arun Singh’s car before fleeing.

Police said they have registered a case of murder. “The family of [Arun Singh] lodged the case against the unidentified men and also named his two friends. The two were not involved in the fight and we have picked them for questioning to get more details. Our teams are trying to trace the suspects,” said the police superintendent.