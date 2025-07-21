Man brutally kills pregnant wife after she insists on going to doctor with him

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband on Saturday morning in Dharmapur village under Kohraur police station in Pratapgarh after she insisted on going to the doctor with him and not her sister-in-law. (Pic for representation only)

First he hanged her with her dupatta, then killed her by hitting her with a brick on her head. The husband had himself called the police and informed them that his wife had died after falling from the stairs. However, on strict questioning the husband confessed his crime. Police sent the husband to jail on Sunday.

As per the police, on Saturday morning, Khalida, resident of Dharmapur village under Koraur police station had insisted her husband Aslam to accompany her to the doctor instead of her sister-in-law, as Aslam had suggested.

Upset over the same, during police interrogation, Aslam confessed that he had hanged her in a tin shed with Khalida’s own dupatta. She was pregnant. When she fainted, he brought her down and hit her with a brick repeatedly on her head leading to her death.

After the death of Khaleda, Aslam himself informed the police that Khaleda had died after falling from the stairs. When police arrived, Khalida Begum’s father Wahab, a resident of Warikhurd in Kandhai, had already reached there. He alleged that his daughter had been murdered.

Police registered a murder case on his complaint and took the accused husband into custody. During interrogation, the accused Aslam confessed to his crime.

SHO of Kohraur police station Dhananjay Rai said that the brick with which he had hit her repeatedly was also recovered from his house on the identification of the accused.