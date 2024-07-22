Man flees after dumping hurt motorcyclist at hospital, booked

Gurugram: A car owner was booked for allegedly injuring a motorcyclist near Khushbu Chowk on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road and then escaping after dumping him at the entrance of a private hospital, police said on Monday. A car owner was booked for allegedly injuring a motorcyclist near Khushbu Chowk on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road and escaping after dumping him at the entrance of a private hospital. (Representational Image)

Investigators identified the injured person as 24-year-old Luvkush Chand, a resident of Sector-62 in Faridabad. Chand works in an Information-Technology firm in Cyber Hub in Gurugram and was on his way to work when the incident took place on July 3. However, the matter came to light on Sunday when the victim submitted a complaint after recovering and the car driver was booked.

A senior police officer said that the car driver had suddenly braked in front of Chand in the middle of the road due to which the motorcycle hit the vehicle.

“Chand was badly injured as he was thrown several feet in the air. Commuters gathered at the spot and fearing legal action or public wrath, the driver put Chand in his car on the pretext of helping and taking him to a hospital. He drove to a private hospital in DLF Phase 1 and fled after pushing the victim out of the car in an injured condition,” he said quoting the victim. The officer said that the attendants of other patients and guards later took him inside hospital.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said they had the registration number of the car and would arrest the suspected driver soon.

Based on Chand’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sushant Lok police station on Sunday night.