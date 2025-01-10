Man given life in jail for raping two minor girls

Gurugram: A special fast track court in the city sentenced a 24-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping two minor girls simultaneously in a residential colony in Badshahpur after abducting them almost two-and-a-half years ago. A special fast track court in the city sentenced a 24-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping two minor girls simultaneously in a residential colony in Badshahpur about two years ago. (FILE PHOTO)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a fine of ₹40,000 on Aadil Ahmad, while pronouncing the quantum of sentence against him on Wednesday.

The court had held him guilty under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on Saturday.

The court, while pronouncing the sentence against Ahmad, observed that the maximum punishment should be given in such incidents of rape so that it acts as a deterrence. The court ordered that the survivors be compensated as per the rules of the Haryana victim compensation scheme.

The lawyers representing the convict had pleaded for leniency as he didn’t have any criminal antecedents but the court didn’t accept the plea, considering the nature of the case. Sunil Kumar Parmar, special public prosecutor, said that the victims were aged only four-and-half years and five years, at that time.

“The incident took place on May 13, 2022. Locals had rescued the minor girls who were badly injured and bleeding at the time. They were immediately taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10A for treatment,” he said.

“The duo lived with their respective parents in the same locality and the convict was a neighbour. Finding them alone outside their houses, he had lured them inside his rented accommodation by offering them chocolates and biscuits and had raped them together,” Parmar said.

Investigators said that the survivors were treated at the civil hospital for their injuries after which they were sent home. They said eyewitnesses and the parents of the minors had corroborated the facts that surfaced in the course of the investigation.

Forensic analysis had established that Ahmad was the culprit as blood stains on his clothes had matched those of both the survivors and medical examination had proved that they had been sexually assaulted.