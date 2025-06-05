Man goes to meet girlfriend, killed brutally by her kin

A 22-year-old man was brutally beaten to death when he went to meet his girlfriend in Barwa village under Mehanajpur police station area of Azamgarh on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. (Pic for representation only)

The police have arrested the mother and one of the brothers of the girl, while another accused is on the run.

Soon after receiving the information, superintendent of police (City) Madhuban Singh, CO Lalganj and forensic team reached the spot, said a police officer.

The police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Amit Rajbhar (22), a resident of Ahirauli village under Devgaon Kotwali police station area. He was having an affair with a girl of Barwa village for the last four-five years. The family of the youth was ready for the marriage, but the girl’s family opposed their relationship, said a police officer.

The police officer said the initial probe revealed that on Wednesday night, Amit reached Barwa village to meet the girl. The girl’s family came to know about this and they caught him and allegedly beat him brutally, due to which he died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem and started an investigation.

Based on the complaint of the deceased’s uncle, a case has been registered under section 103 (murder) against three persons, the girl’s mother and two brothers. SP city Azamgarh Madhuban Singh said the girl’s mother Sudami and one of her brothers Avnish have been arrested. Another accused Manish will be arrested soon.

The police are searching the CCTV footage and in view of the tension in the area, additional force has been deployed for security.