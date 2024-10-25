Man hangs self in Chhattisgarh police station, angry locals vandalise vehicles

A 30-year-old man who was summoned for questioning in connection with his wife’s disappearance allegedly died by suicide at a police station in Balrampur district on Thursday, an official said. Representational image.

The deceased, Guruchand Mandal, a health department employee, had filed a missing person’s report for his wife on September 29 after she disappeared last month, the official said.

Mandal was called to the police station for questioning on Thursday afternoon. Around 4pm, he reportedly hanged himself with a scarf inside the toilet, officials said.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Following the news of his death, a large crowd gathered at the police station and began vandalising parked vehicles, prompting the police to use force to disperse the crowd.

Principal district and sessions judge Ashok Kumar Sahu has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident, while the opposition Congress party criticised the ruling BJP government, attributing the incident to the state’s deteriorating law and order situation.

“Chhattisgarh has been burning under BJP rule. Law and order have collapsed, and the state government is responsible for incidents like this,” state Congress chief Deepak Baij remarked.

Baij also demanded a high-level probe, while the Congress party has formed an eight-member committee to investigate the matter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290