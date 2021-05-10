Man held for fake ads about O2 cylinders

New Delhi: Delhi police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly posted fake advertisements on sale of oxygen cylinders for ₹25,000 in Delhi NCR on social media and used to go missing after taking advance payment for the cylinders from prospective buyers.

The man has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, who works at a grocery shop.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said complainant Ayesha Falaq reported that she had seen an advertisement on a Whatsapp group that oxygen cylinders are available for ₹25,000 per cylinder at Jain Oxygen Agency in Faridabad.

“Since she needed an oxygen cylinder for someone she knew who was in need of it, she called the given number and made an advance payment of ₹5,000. Neither did she receive the oxygen cylinder nor did she get back the money. She then lodged a complaint, based on which a cheating case was registered,” Singhal said.

During investigation, bank statement and bank account details were obtained and it was found that Kumar had obtained a SIM card by submitting a fake ID. “Analysis of electronic data revealed that a man named Pawan is using the phone. After thorough investigation and analysis of electronic data, our team raided several parts of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan and arrested Kumar,” said the DCP.

On further interrogation, Kumar confessed he has been cheating people with the help of his accomplice Salman, a resident of a nearby village. “He said while Salman used to procure fake IDs, obtain SIM cards using them and open bank accounts, he used to trap callers and take payments. The mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime are yet to be recovered. Further investigation is on to arrest his accomplice,” said the officer.