Man injured as bomb he was making goes off

ARARIA

A 65-year-old man was seriously injured after the crude bomb he was allegedly making went off at a village in Araria district late Thursday night.

The man has been identified as Md Afroz of Budheshwari village and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Purnia.

Araria subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Pushkar Kumar, who visited the village on Friday, said, “Police have recovered two live bombs from the site.”

Police sources said several miscreants in Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnia were engaged in making crude bombs.