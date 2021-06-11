Home / Cities / Others / Man injured as bomb he was making goes off
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man injured as bomb he was making goes off

ARARIA A 65-year-old man was seriously injured after the crude bomb he was allegedly making went off at a village in Araria district late Thursday night
READ FULL STORY
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:32 PM IST

ARARIA

A 65-year-old man was seriously injured after the crude bomb he was allegedly making went off at a village in Araria district late Thursday night.

The man has been identified as Md Afroz of Budheshwari village and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Purnia.

Araria subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Pushkar Kumar, who visited the village on Friday, said, “Police have recovered two live bombs from the site.”

Police sources said several miscreants in Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnia were engaged in making crude bombs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.