Man keeps grandfather's body in fridge, says no money for cremation

The dead body of the 90-year-old deceased man has been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.
  • The incident came to light following the neighbours of the man, who lives with his grandfather, checking the fridge after getting a foul smell.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 09:00 PM IST

In a bizarre incident, a man in Telangana kept his grandfather's body in a refrigerator for three days, claiming he did not have money to perform the last rites.

The incident happened in Parakala village of Warangal district wherein the 26-year-old Nikhil kept his 90-year-old grandfather's dead body in a fridge.

This incident came to light when the police were informed about the matter by the neighbours. They checked Nikhil's fridge after getting a very foul smell.

According to Warangal police, Balaiah died three days ago and his body was kept in a fridge by his grandson Nikhil. Nikhil used to live with his grandfather Balaiah. Upon receiving the complaint from the neighbours, the police reached their house and found the body in the refrigerator.

The cops are probing the incident to ascertain the cause of death and the body has been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.

telangana grandfather fridge dead body + 2 more
