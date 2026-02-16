An accident claimed the life of a man after a large iron pole being installed at a petrol pump fell onto his car in Babuganj market under Antu police station limits of Pratapgarh district on Sunday. Man killed after signboard pole falls on car in Pratapgarh

The incident occurred around 11.45am on the busy Chilbila–Amethi route in Babuganj market. According to reports, a nearly 50-foot-high iron pole was being erected to install a company signboard at a petrol pump located on the Amethi road.

During the installation process, the belt (strap) of the crane lifting the pole snapped, causing the massive structure to collapse onto the road, police said.

At the same moment, a car passing by was struck by the falling pole. The vehicle was being driven by 45-year-old Lal Bahadur Yadav, a resident of Babuganj who lived on Sandwa Chandika Road. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident. The heavy pole crushed the vehicle, trapping him inside.

Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the car before taking him to the Community Health Centre in Sandwa Chandika. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, police added.

Following the incident, the crane operator reportedly fled the scene, leaving the crane behind. Petrol pump employees also shut the premises and left. The fallen pole stretched across the entire road due to its length, bringing traffic on the Chilbila–Amethi route to a complete halt.

Police later cleared the obstruction and restored traffic after about half an hour. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, said SHO of Antu police station Abhishek Singh Sirohi.

Lal Bahadur Yadav was a businessman who ran a cement and coal shop and was also engaged in contracting work. He had previously contested the Nagar Panchayat chairman election—once as an independent candidate and earlier as a candidate from the Samajwadi Party.

The incident sparked widespread anger among locals, who alleged negligence in safety arrangements during the installation work. Despite the road being busy, no traffic restrictions were reportedly imposed while the pole was being lifted.

Residents criticised the authorities and the petrol pump management for failing to halt traffic or secure the area during the risky operation. Many took to social media to express their anger, blaming carelessness in the installation process.

The sudden tragedy led to panic across Babuganj market. Shopkeepers shut their establishments and gathered at the accident site. As a mark of respect, many shops remained closed until evening. A large number of local residents and Samajwadi Party workers stayed present from the accident site to the post-mortem house.

The SHO said that late in the evening, a case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Vijay Yadav, citing negligence by the pump owner and unidentified employees that led to the accident.

Meanwhile, a probe has been initiated into the incident, he added.