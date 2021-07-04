UP man arrested for killing daughter, her boyfriend

In yet another hate crime, a man shot his 15-year-old daughter and her boyfriend dead in Badhauli village under Kharkhauda police station limits on Friday night, as he resented their friendship.

The man Tauseen, in a fit of rage, shot dead the 17-year-old boy in full public glare outside the village mosque when he was returning home after namaz on Friday night.

He then went home and shot his 15-year-old daughter twice with the same country-made pistol.

Meanwhile, villagers reached the spot and informed the police. The injured girl was immediately taken to the community health centre where doctors referred her to Meerut after seeing her critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

SHO of Kharkhauda police station Sanjay Sharma said that the bodies were sent for postmortem examination and Tauseen was arrested from the village. “A case of murder has been registered against him,” said the SHO.

Meanwhile, heavy force has been deployed in the village, fearing attack on accused Tauseen’s family.

In a similar hate crime, the brother of a girl killed her in Chur village of Sardhana in the district on June 18 over her affair with a boy of the neighbouring village. The couple had eloped and was later found in Mathura.

In yet another case, a man strangled his young daughter to death after she secretly married her boyfriend. The family declared her death by Covid-19 and buried her in graveyard on June 2. Her husband later came to know the truth about her death and her body was exhumed for postmortem which confirmed death by strangulation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON