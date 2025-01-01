Man poses as NHRC chair to dupe people, held in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old man was arrested from Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad after he allegedly portrayed himself as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman to dupe people, police officers said on Wednesday. A 25-year-old man was arrested for using fake letter-heads of NHRC in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (SAKIB ALI)

Officers identified the accused as Anas Malik, a resident of Moradabad, and said that as part of his con, he also used fake letterheads of the Niti Aayog, would travel in a white Maruti Ertiga with a fake Uttar Pradesh government sticker, and would demand a police escort while passing through western UP.

Malik was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318(4) (cheating) and 338 (forgery of valuable security) as well as section 4 of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act at the Kavi Nagar police station, and was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators said that Malik — originally a carpenter — was operating his con for the last 4-5 months.

“In November, he visited Amroha and then Gajraula while using a police escort. He also wrote a similar letter to Ghaziabad police to make arrangements for a two-day visit. However, we grew suspicious, following which we initiated an inquiry and found that the man’s credentials were fake. During interrogation, he told police that he was fond of portraying himself as a well-connected and powerful man,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sacchidanand.

“After his arrest, we also recovered two admit cards of people who were aspirants of the police recruitment examination. It is suspected that the suspect was trying to influence aspirants to get them recruited, and this probably involved an exchange of money. We are investigating this in detail and his other instances where he misused police escort vehicles,” ADCP added.

The officials said they also recovered fake letterheads as well as the car used by the suspect, adding that the role of his accomplice — who drove his Ertiga — is being ascertained.