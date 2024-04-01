Man sentenced to 30-year imprisonment for raping minor girl in Assam

A local court in Assam’s Kokrajhar district has sentenced a person, who was arrested in 2018 for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court found the man guilty after examining the evidence produced by police and hearing the witnesses. (Representative Image)

The court of additional sessions judge cum special judge in Kokrajhar district on Saturday convicted him after hearing the case. The special judge, Joydev Koch found the man guilty after examining the evidence produced by police and hearing the witnesses.

The person, identified as Habibor Rahman, was arrested by police in August 2018 based on a case registered at Bagribari Police Station in Kokrajhar district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as per the police records.

According to police, the alleged incident happened on August 2, 2018. As per the statement of the girl’s father, she was 12-year-old at that time and she was playing with her friends in an area near her house when Habibor Rahman committed the crime.

“The girl’s friends informed her family, and they rescued her, but the accused absconded. Later he was arrested and was sent to jail. He later applied for bail, but the court rejected it,” an official said.

Police later recorded the statement of the girl and other witnesses. The girl went through mandatory medical examinations and all the reports were submitted before the court, officials said.

The court on Saturday, while announcing the verdict, also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 and said the convict will have to undergo another one-year imprisonment in default of the payment.