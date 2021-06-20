Man set ablaze at Tikri: Second accused held, SIT formed to probe case

The Jhajjar police on Saturday arrested a Jind resident in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man who succumbed to burn injuries after four men allegedly sprinkled inflammable substances on him and set him ablaze at the Tikri protest site on June 16.

The victim was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Kasra village of Bahadurgarh. The man arrested on Saturday has been identified as Sandeep of Jind. Police had earlier arrested Krishan Kumar of Jind while two others are still on the run.

Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Duggal said a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed, under the supervision of Jhajjar DSP Naresh Kumar, to investigate the death of the 42-year-old.

“A delegation of farmers met me today. I assured them of fair probe in the matter,” the SP added.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Dharshan Pal accused the Jhajjar police of registering fake cases against farmers in the matter.

“The deceased had poured inflammable substances over himself as he was disturbed due to his domestic problems. Our leaders have submitted a video, in which he can be heard saying that he had taken the extreme step due to personal problems. Police are trying to turn the suicide case into that of a murder to defame the protesters,” he added.