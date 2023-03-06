Home / Cities / Others / Man shoots himself dead with VDG’s rifle in J&K’s Doda: Police

Man shoots himself dead with VDG’s rifle in J&K’s Doda: Police

ByPress Trust of India, Bhaderwah/jammu
Mar 06, 2023 04:19 AM IST

Bhaderwah subdivisional police officer Waseem Ahmad said that the man shot himself dead at his house in Sindra village of Bhalla tehsil around 8am; his elder brother is a village defence guard (VDG) member, who was allotted a rifle

A 35-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with his brother’s rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday, a police officer said.

A 35-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with his brother's rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday, a police officer said. (Image for representational purpose)
A 35-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with his brother’s rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday, a police officer said. (Image for representational purpose)

Bhaderwah subdivisional police officer Waseem Ahmad told news agency PTI that the man shot himself dead at his house in Sindra village of Bhalla tehsil around 8am. He said his elder brother is a village defence guard (VDG) member, who was allotted a rifle. The man reportedly used the weapon to kill himself, the officer said.

The motive behind him taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, he said, adding police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

The body has been sent for post-mortem exam and will be handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, he said.

VDGs, formerly known as village defence committees, comprise local volunteers and policemen to guard remote hilly villages against terror attacks.

