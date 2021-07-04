Home / Cities / Others / Man shot dead in Ara
Man shot dead in Ara

By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:16 PM IST

A contractor was allegedly shot dead on Sunday morning when he had gone for a walk near Sapna cinema crossing situated under Ara town police station.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Raju Yadav. He sustained multiple injuries on his arm. Following the incident, family members rushed him to a private clinic at Babu Bazar, but he died on the way.

According to a family member, the incident took place at Sapna cinema crossing, where three bike-borne miscreants with their faces covered shot at Raju from a close range.

The body was sent to Ara Sadar hospital for autopsy.

SHO of Ara town police station Shambhu Kumar Bhagat said that the victim was engaged in several businesses. He was a contractor, a property dealer and was engaged in other businesses too, like fisheries. “It seems that he was killed over some dispute in business,” SHO said.

