Man slashes wife’s throat, buries body in a field in Prayagraj

Published on Nov 17, 2022 12:06 AM IST

The autopsy revealed that she was first attacked from behind, and then her throat was slashed with a sharp-edged weapon.

The victim’s husband, Ram Bahadur, is at large. (HT PHOTO)
PRAYAGRAJ: The body of a 44-year-old missing woman, identified as Sangeeta, was exhumed from a field in the district’s Khansar village on Tuesday evening after some villagers spotted her saree which was partially out of the ground.

Sangeeta had been missing for five days. On the complaint of her daughter, Phulpur police had registered a missing complaint. However, after the villagers spotted her saree coming out of the ground on Tuesday, police reached the spot and exhumed the body. Later, the autopsy revealed that she was first attacked from behind, and then her throat was slashed with a sharp-edged weapon. She also had injuries on her shoulder.

The victim’s husband, Ram Bahadur, who was at large till the time of filing this report, is the primary suspect in her murder case, said police. An FIR has been lodged against him and a manhunt is on to nab him. Police suspect that Ram buried his wife to get away with the crime. During the probe, police have also found out that Ram would often thrash her wife under the influence of alcohol, said Phulpur SHO Yashpal.

The couple has two sons and three daughters.

