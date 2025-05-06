A 72-year-old woman from Kandivali was stabbed to death by a 65-year-old neighbour during an argument on Monday. Man stabs 72-year-old neighbour to death

“The victim and accused are senior citizens and used to fight over petty issues like filling water from society’s common tap etc. We have arrested the accused on the charge of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and will produce him before the court on Tuesday,” said a police officer from Kandivali police station.

According to the police officers, the victim is identified as Ranjan Vudhlala Sanghani, a home maker residing in Basanti Bhuvan building next to Balbharti School in Kandivali West. The accused is identified as Ashok Keshwani.

The officers said that on Monday at 4:00pm when Sanghani kept some construction material on the common staircase, Keshwani objected to it. As Sanghani refused to remove the material, an argument broke out between the two. It soon turned violent as Keshwani got agitated and in anger, then got a knife and stabbed Sanghani.

The police seized the knife and arrested the accused. The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem.