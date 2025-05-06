Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man stabs 72-year-old neighbour to death

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai:
May 06, 2025 07:24 AM IST

The woman kept some construction material on the common staircase which agitated the accused. An argument broke out between the two, leading to the accused stabbing the woman

A 72-year-old woman from Kandivali was stabbed to death by a 65-year-old neighbour during an argument on Monday.

Man stabs 72-year-old neighbour to death
Man stabs 72-year-old neighbour to death

“The victim and accused are senior citizens and used to fight over petty issues like filling water from society’s common tap etc. We have arrested the accused on the charge of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and will produce him before the court on Tuesday,” said a police officer from Kandivali police station.

According to the police officers, the victim is identified as Ranjan Vudhlala Sanghani, a home maker residing in Basanti Bhuvan building next to Balbharti School in Kandivali West. The accused is identified as Ashok Keshwani.

The officers said that on Monday at 4:00pm when Sanghani kept some construction material on the common staircase, Keshwani objected to it. As Sanghani refused to remove the material, an argument broke out between the two. It soon turned violent as Keshwani got agitated and in anger, then got a knife and stabbed Sanghani.

The police seized the knife and arrested the accused. The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Man stabs 72-year-old neighbour to death
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On