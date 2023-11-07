Man stabs wife to death with scissors over dowry, held

LUCKNOW A 40-year-old man, identified as Sarvesh Saini (40), allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Telibagh area on Saturday. Local police arrested the accused on Monday. The crime came to light after the family of the victim lodged a complaint (HT Photo)

The crime came to light after the family of the victim, Meenakshi Saini (35), lodged a complaint with the authorities. According to the complaint, Sarvesh had been demanding a sum of ₹4 lakh as part of a dowry, with the intention of starting a new business. The situation escalated, resulting in the murder of Meenakshi, whose body was found in her own residence.

The crime scene painted a grim picture as Meenakshi Saini’s lifeless body was discovered in a room on the first floor of her house, bathed in a pool of blood and bearing 20 stab wounds across her stomach and body.

The initial report to the police was made by Meenakshi’s brother, Anil, at approximately 3 pm. Initially, the authorities treated the case as an accidental death, based on the statement provided by her husband. However, the situation took a turn when the autopsy report revealed the extent of the injuries. A blood-stained pair of scissors, presumably the murder weapon, was recovered from the room where the gruesome discovery was made.

“In the initial questioning, Sarvesh Saini claimed that he and his father were on the ground floor, while Meenakshi was alone in the room on the first floor,” explained the police. They further clarified that Sarvesh’s father was unwell, and his elder sister-in-law was pregnant at the time. Investigators found no signs of an outsider’s entry, leaving the focus squarely on the husband.

Initially, Sarvesh had contended that Meenakshi had suffered a fatal injury from a fall in the bathroom. However, this claim was debunked when the autopsy revealed a staggering 20 stab wounds on her body, inconsistent with an accidental fall. Sarvesh, who owns a shop specialising in inverters, is now in custody.

BC Tiwari, the Station House Officer (SHO) at PGI, said, “Prima facie, it has come to our attention that the couple often had heated arguments, largely fuelled by Meenakshi’s multiple failed attempts at IVF and financial issues.”

