Man strangulates his 70-year-old grandmother to death, arrested in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr police have solved the mystery behind the brutal murder of Usha Devi, an elderly woman who had gone missing on December 3 under suspicious circumstances. Her body was found the next day behind a college located in the Dehat Kotwali police station area. The postmortem examination confirmed that she had been strangled to death. For representation only

The police on Friday arrested Kapil Singh, the victim’s grandson, for committing the crime. During interrogation, Kapil confessed that he killed his 70-year-old grandmother after being distressed by constant domestic taunts and ongoing disputes within the family.

According to investigators, Kapil exploited the moment when other members of the family were occupied on the evening of December 3. He took Usha Devi along with him to a secluded location on a false pretext. There, he used her own saree to strangle her to death.

After committing the murder, Kapil dumped the body in the bushes behind the college and fled. The next morning, local residents spotted the body and immediately informed the police.

To solve the case, the police formed multiple teams and launched a detailed investigation. CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and statements gathered from local residents provided vital clues. Kapil’s inconsistent responses during questioning further deepened suspicion, leading to his detention and eventual confession.

SP City Rijul said the case was solved through technical surveillance, forensic evidence, and scientific investigation methods. He added that internal family tensions had played a significant role in the murder. An FIR was registered against Kapil at the Kotwali Dehat police station under BNS section 103 (murder). He has been sent to jail following court orders.