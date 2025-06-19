Manipur begins exercise to prepare database for persons displaced by ongoing conflict

The Manipur government has begun the exercise of collating database of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) affected by the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state since May 2023, an official in the state government said. The district administration Imphal West has started and is in near completion of capturing the data of the IDPs. (AFP file photo)

Deputy commissioner Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh of Imphal West District, in a notice on Wednesday, said the government of Manipur is conducting an exercise of capturing data of IDPs residing in the state through a portal developed by the IT department.

“This exercise will cover both the categories of IDPs staying in the relief camps as well as those staying at various places outside the relief camps,”the notice said.

As part of this exercise, the district administration Imphal West has started and is in near completion of capturing the data of the IDPs staying at the various relief camps of Imphal West district, it added.

It also stated that all the IDPs residing outside the relief camps of Imphal West district to contact the

concerned authorities to facilitate the capturing of details of the IDPs within a week’s time, latest by June 25,2025.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

Since then, most of the displaced people are staying in relief camps across the state while some are taking shelter outside the state.