Manipur: Consultative discussions held on the implementation of NRC in state

Sobhapati Samom
Apr 13, 2023

The consultative discussion was attended by representatives of civil society organisations, student bodies, academicians and others from different districts of the state

A day-long consultative discussion on the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur was held in Imphal on Wednesday resolved to urge the state government to take up necessary steps to implement NRC in the north-eastern border state.

The discussion also resolved to support the public movements for the implementation of NRC. (HT photo)

The discussion was jointly organised by six student bodies including Manipuri Students’ Federation, Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur ,Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Singlup,Kangleipak Students’ Association & Students’ Union of Kangleipak.

The discussion which was moderated by former acting chairperson Khaidem Mani of the state human rights commission also resolved to support the public movements for the implementation of NRC.

It also expressed the need to take up joint efforts and responsibilities in enhancing the consciousness of the level of the existing demographic challenges among the masses in the state.

The day’s discussion further resolved to urge the state government for the institution of a full-fledged state population commission and its functioning.

Besides resolving to hold more joint meetings, the day-long consultative discussion also felt the need to form a united committee.

