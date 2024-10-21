Manipur: Resolution to select members for six ADCs face opposition

A resolution by the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) in Manipur to create temporary committees for the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) by selecting 20 members has faced opposition from political parties and tribal groups who alleged that it will set a “harmful precedent” for the governance of hill areas in the state. A resolution to create temporary committees for ADCs was passed by the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) under the Manipur Legislative Assembly on October 14. (Representational image)

The HAC is a constitutional body representing the interests of tribal people in the hill areas of Manipur. For the last four years, since 2020, the ADC election has been pending in Manipur. The last ADC election was held in 2016, and since then, no local body elections, including ADC and Municipal elections, have been conducted in the state.

The resolution passed by the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) under the Manipur Legislative Assembly on October 14, led by HAC chairman Dinganglung Gangmei, stated that temporary committees would be created for each of the ADCs . These committees would consist of 20 members, of which 18 would be selected from former ADC members, local governance experts, and prominent intellectuals, along with two nominees from the state government. It also mentioned that the committee would remain in place until the next ADC election is held.

Additionally, the resolution, following a detailed discussion, unanimously recommended that the Government of Manipur conduct the long-pending ADC elections as soon as possible.

Manipur has six ADCs, including Chandel ADC, Churachandpur ADC, Sadar Hills ADC, Kangpokpi ADC, Manipur North ADC, Senapati ADC, Tamenglong ADC, and Ukhrul ADC. Since the violence in Manipur began, no Kuki-Zo MLAs have been able to attend the office in Imphal due to security reasons.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said in an X post, “By not holding ADCs elections for the last 4 years, the financial devolution, central grants-in-aid, central financing, MGNREGS, central schemes related with ADCs and the Finance Commission awards are being denied to the people of the hills in the state. This had already affected and squeezed the State Annual Budget 2024-2025.”

Earlier, Manipur Congress working president Victor Keishing had accused the BJP government in the state of being ‘anti-tribal’ and ‘anti-hill’ for not holding ADC elections for the last four years.

Congress leader and former MLA Samuel Jendai urged the state government to withdraw the recommendation, emphasising the importance of grassroots democracy.

The Manipur Naga Youth Organisation (MNYO) also expressed concern over the HAC’s decision. “We fear that this decision, influenced by vested interests, could set a harmful precedent for the governance of hill areas in Manipur. While the MNYO refrains from commenting on the timing of the next ADC elections, we firmly oppose the undemocratic approach taken by the HAC,”.

The MNYO urged the Governor of Manipur, as the custodian of Article 371C, along with the state authorities, to take immediate steps to reverse these measures. “We call for swift intervention to ensure the preservation of grassroots democracy and to prevent further actions that may harm the rights of the people of Manipur. We have full faith in your leadership and your commitment to upholding the Constitution and protecting the democratic rights of all citizens of India,” it said.