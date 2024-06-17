Manipur: Economic blockade supporters block trucks along NH37 in Tamenglong

Over 500 goods-laden trucks stranded between Leingangpokpi and Gulathol in Jiribam district in Manipur were forced to return to Jiribam after Kuki villagers blocked National Highway 37 at Tatbung in Tamenglong district on Monday. Manipur police said most of the protestors blocking NH-37 are women, suspected to be volunteers of the Kuki Women Union. (Representative Image)

One of the drivers stranded between Leingangpokpi and Gulathol before June 6 told Hindustan Times that due to the lack of security clearance along the highway, the truck drivers remained stranded in the area for safety reasons.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans securing the convoy appealed to the blockade supporters to free the road; however, their efforts went unnoticed.

Police said the stranded trucks, after being escorted by a CRPF convoy, started heading for Imphal on Monday morning. However, the trucks were halted by indefinite blockade supporters around 9.30am at Tatbung in Tamenglong district, about 1 kilometre from Leingangpokpi Police outpost and about 5 kilometres from Jiribam district.

The indefinite economic blockade along the Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam national highway was imposed by Kuki Zo Village Volunteers (KZVV) from Vangailhang and Tuilangkol on June 13 to protest the outbreak of violence in Jiribam district.

The blockade was endorsed by the Kuki Women Union of Jiribam and Tamenglong district, according to a statement issued by the union on Monday.

Manipur police said most of the protestors blocking NH-37 are women, suspected to be volunteers of the Kuki Women Union.

Police said 30 loaded oil tankers, 37 loaded LPG bullets, and 25 loaded trucks carrying essential goods were forced to return by the blockade supporters.

On June 11, the Rongmei Naga Council of Manipur (RNCM), a Rongmei body, issued a statement strongly condemning the ambush carried out by Kuki militants against a convoy of Manipur Police on NH-37 on June 10.

The RNCM cautioned that it would not tolerate any such activities within the jurisdiction of the Rongmei community along the national highway. It also stated that the Rongmei community is peace-loving and further appealed to all concerned to refrain from any acts of war, arson, or vandalism among communities within their jurisdiction.