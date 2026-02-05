Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla convenes assembly session at 4pm today

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has summoned the seventh session of the 12th state legislative assembly to meet at 4pm on Thursday. Yumnam Khemchand Singh took oath as the new chief minister on Wednesday after 12 months of President’s Rule in the state. Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla (left) with chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Imphal on Wednesday. (PTI)

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, hereby summon the 7th session of the Twelfth Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 1600 hours on Thursday, the 5th February, 2026 in the Assembly Hall, Imphal,” a government order notified by the Manipur Legislative Assembly late Wednesday night said.

Ahead of the assembly session, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee is likely to be held at 3pm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Earlier in the day, the first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed Government of Manipur, chaired by Khemchand Singh, was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal on Wednesday evening.

The meeting, held after the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Imphal, decided to convene the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Cabinet meeting was attended by newly sworn-in deputy chief minister Losii Dikho, Cabinet ministers Govindas Konthoujam and Khuraijam Loken Singh, advocate general Hijam Lenin Singh, chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and principal secretary Arun Kumar Sinha.

Sharing video clips and photographs of the meeting on social media, the Manipur government said, “Glimpses from the first Cabinet meeting of the Government of Manipur. The first Cabinet meeting of the Government of Manipur under the newly formed leadership was convened today at the Chief Minister’s Bungalow.”

“Upon his arrival, Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Manipur, was formally received and welcomed by the Chief Secretary, Shri Puneet Kumar Goel. The meeting marked the beginning of collective governance and decision-making by the newly constituted State Cabinet,” it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union ministry of home affairs announced that President’s Rule in Manipur was revoked ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Khemchand Singh and the council of ministers.

Manipur had been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9, 2025. The 60-member Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, was placed under suspended animation following the imposition of President’s Rule.