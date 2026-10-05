‘It was a misunderstanding between us’: Jorge Jesus opens door to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal return, but leaves decision to him

Portugal have made it four wins out of four since the end of the 2026 World Cup earlier this summer, with the 2-1 return-game win against Norway sealing their place in the quarterfinals of the Nations League. After the match, Portugal coach Jorge Jesus admitted to a "misunderstanding" between him and Cristiano Ronaldo, which led to the 41-year-old's abrupt departure from the national camp over a week ago. Jesus has now opened the door to Ronaldo's return to the national team. Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead the UEFA Nations League Group A4 football match between Norway and Portugal (AFP)

Ronaldo had left the Portugal camp in Copenhagen late last month after Jesus confirmed that he would not start the game against Denmark. He had remained an unused substitute in the game against Norway that preceded it as well.

He took to social media to announce his departure, saying that the decision was taken after a discussion with Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca, and that he would reveal the details of his decision "in due course".

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The situation has since spiralled, with rumours swirling that Ronaldo might be all done with his international football career. But Jesus has left the door open for his return to the team, while leaving the decision entirely to the player.

"Everything is open, Cris has to decide his own life. It doesn't depend on me... it was a misunderstanding between us. Cris has to decide. In my view, it's easy to resolve," he said.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo is Portugal's record scorer and most-capped player, with 146 goals in 234 international appearances.

Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca also said Ronaldo remained part of the team's plans, describing the episode as a misunderstanding that should be resolved internally.

"He is in the national team on sporting merit, and that must be unquestionable," Proenca told RTP. "We have to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo."

Jesus, who also coached Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, expects the forward to be available for the next international window if he wants to return.

Portugal next host Denmark on Nov. 14 before visiting Wales three days later.