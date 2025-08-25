Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla takes oath for additional charge as Nagaland Guv

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Monday administered the oath of office for additional charge of Nagaland, at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima in the presence of Gauhati high court chief justice Ashutosh Kumar. Ajay Kumar Bhalla being sworn in as Governor of Nagaland at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Monday.

Bhalla was given the additional charge of Nagaland following the demise of sitting governor La Ganesan on August 15.

In his maiden address to the people of Nagaland as the governor, Bhalla said the state has always held a special fascination for him. “The rich cultural diversity, the resilience of the people and the scenic beauty of this land have a unique allure. In my previous capacities in government service, I have had the privilege of being associated with the developmental journey of the Northeast, including Nagaland. I feel truly blessed and privileged to now return as the First Citizen of this beautiful state and with God’s blessings, that I pledge to contribute to Nagaland’s progress to the very best of my ability,” he said.

He also paid tributes to his late predecessor, and said, “On this day, my thoughts are inevitably with my distinguished predecessor, the late Shri La Ganesan ji. His sudden and tragic passing has left a void that is deeply felt across the state and the country. He was, in the truest sense, a people’s Governor. He demystified the Raj Bhavan, throwing its doors open to the common citizen, and served with a rare blend of dedication, selflessness and empathy.”

He remarked that Ganesan had set a benchmark of public service that his successors can only aspire to follow. “While these are very big shoes to fill, I assure you that I will strive to uphold the highest traditions of this honoured position and to live up to the expectations of the people,” Bhalla added.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, several MLAs and state officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The apex bodies of five major Naga tribes — Ao, Angami, Ao, Lotha, Sumi, and Rengma — abstained from attending the function as a mark of protest against the state government’s alleged failure to address their demands to review the state’s reservation policy.