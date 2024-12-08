Manipur govt extends mobile internet ban in 9 districts till Dec 9

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services December 9 (Monday) in nine districts, according to a latest order by the state’s home department. Security personnel check vehicles in a sensitive area of Manipur on December 7 (PTI Photo)

“The State Government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, decided to continue suspension of mobile Internet and mobile data services including VSATs and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam and Pherzawl of Manipur till 5.15pm of December 9,2024 in public interest,” said commissioner(Home) N Ashok Kumar in an order on Saturday.

The internet ban, which came into force in the state's seven districts from November 16, was extended in Jiribam and Pherzawl districts for two days with effect from 11.45am on November 17, except for those lease line and FTH connections to Government offices or any case whereby the state government grants exemption.

However, the state government made a decision to lift the suspension in the case of Broadband service (ILL and FTTH) subject to fulfilment of certain terms and conditions. The commissioner (Home) issued an order in this regard on November 18.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday announced relaxing curfew in all areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts from 5am till 4pm on December 8 so that the residents of the above districts can buy essentials.

Also read | No takers for Manipur interdistrict buses in state split into Meitei, Kuki zones

It may be mentioned that the normal classes of schools and colleges in the valley districts resumed in the state from November 29 onwards after the government issued relevant orders on November 28.

All the educational institutions in the state, where the curfew had been imposed, were closed down from November 18 onwards.

The state witnessed widespread protest and imposition of curfew in five districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal after the recovery of bodies of six civilians (three women and three children), who were found missing after ten armed militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jiribam district on November 11.