Fresh gunfight in Manipur’s Imphal East; no casualties: Police

Meanwhile, the suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts of Manipur has been extended until Saturday, an order issued by the home department on Thursday said.
“The state government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services, in the territorial jurisdictions of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl, until 5.15 pm on December 7, 2024, in the public interest,” stated commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar in the order issued.