Fresh gunfight in Manipur’s Imphal East; no casualties: Police

ByThomas Ngangom
Dec 06, 2024 03:39 PM IST

The gunfight began at around 10:30pm when armed militants from Kuki villages launched an attack on Santikhongbal, under the jurisdiction of Yaingangpokpi police station

A fresh incident of gunfire was reported from Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday, police said.

Police said state forces retaliated with several rounds, resulting in an exchange of fire that lasted for an hour. (AFP photo)
The gunfight began at around 10:30pm when armed militants from Kuki villages launched an attack on Santikhongbal, under the jurisdiction of Yaingangpokpi police station.

The coordinated attack continued from nearby hillocks, including Yaingangpokpi Uyok Ching, Thamnapokpi Uyok Ching, Sangarel village, and Natum Ching, targeting Meitei villages.

Police said state forces retaliated with several rounds, resulting in an exchange of fire that lasted for an hour.

The firing ceased at around midnight, and no casualties were reported during the incident, police added.

Also Read: Manipur extends mobile internet ban in 9 districts till Dec 7

Meanwhile, the suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts of Manipur has been extended until Saturday, an order issued by the home department on Thursday said.

“The state government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services, in the territorial jurisdictions of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl, until 5.15 pm on December 7, 2024, in the public interest,” stated commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar in the order issued.

