Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Manipur: Indefinite bandh in Churachandpur district following woman’s death

ByThomas Ngangom
Jun 20, 2025 03:42 PM IST

The shutdown comes in wake of the death of Hoikholhing, a woman from the Kuki community, who was allegedly killed during a crossfire between security forces and armed militants

Imphal:

Over 250 people have been killed after ethnic clashes broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis. (HT sourced photo)
Over 250 people have been killed after ethnic clashes broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis. (HT sourced photo)

Normal life in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was brought to a standstill after an indefinite shutdown called by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a Kuki-Zo body.

The shutdown comes in wake of the death of Hoikholhing, a woman from the Kuki community, who was allegedly killed during a crossfire between security forces and armed militants.

Hoikholhing, said to be the wife of the village chief of Langchingmanbi in Churachandpur, succumbed to a bullet injury during an exchange of fire. The incident occurred while security forces were conducting a search operation in response to an earlier shooting incident in which Ningthoujam Biren, a 60-year-old farmer from Phubala Awang Maning Leikai, was shot in the left arm by unidentified armed assailants on Thursday.

Condemning the incident, six Kuki civil society organisations have expressed solidarity with the ITLF and extended support to the indefinite shutdown.

Churachandpur town wore a deserted look on Friday, with roads blocked by the bandh supporters, particularly the Tiddim Road (NH-150 connecting Imphal and Mizoram via Churachandpur). Educational institutions, markets, and both government and private offices remained closed. However, essential services, including pharmacies and medical facilities, were exempted from the shutdown.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Kuki Inpi Youth Affairs, a youth wing of a Kuki organisation, alleged that “Hoikholhing was shot dead in a crossfire between security forces and armed militants inside her village.”

Over 250 people have been killed after ethnic clashes broke out between the Meiteis, who live in the valley, and Kukis, who dominate the surrounding hills, in May 2023.

