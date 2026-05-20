Manipur: Kuki body lifts ‘social boycott’ against Kuki-Zo MLAs

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), a Kuki apex civil body, on Wednesday announced that it has lifted the social boycott imposed on all 9 Kuki-Zo MLAs, who participated in formation of the new Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in February this year. The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, live largely in the Imphal valley. The Kukis, predominantly Christian, reside in the hills. (PTI file photo)

The apex body recalled that the social boycott against all Kuki-Zo legislatures was declared on February 5 in accordance with the resolution adopted by the cabinet of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), another Kuki-Zo body.

“Upon reviewing the matter in light of the prevailing situation and the pressing need for all to work and stand together, the Kuki-Zo Council, after due deliberation and through its meeting resolution dated 29th April 2026, has decided to revoke the said social boycott”, the statement said.

The state’s Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities shut each other out from the areas they dominate since ethnic clashes began in May 2023 and left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.

The clashes first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities. They later involved almost every community in the state.

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The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, live largely in the Imphal valley. The Kukis, predominantly Christian, reside in the hills.

In February last year, BJP legislator Yumnam Khemchand was sworn in as the new chief minister of Manipur.

During the swearing-in ceremony for the new CM of Manipur, two Kuki-Zo legislators, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate had attended the ceremony. Kuki legislator Nemcha Kipgen also took oath as the new deputy CM of Manipur leading to their social boycott by the KIM and KZC.