Manipur: Petrol pumps stay shut for second day in Imphal Valley, nearby areas

All petrol pumps in and around Manipur’s Imphal Valley and adjoining areas remained shut for a second consecutive day on Sunday after talks between the state government and the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) failed to yield any breakthrough, officials said. A shut petrol pump in Manipur. (HT Photo)

The indefinite closure of fuel outlets began early Saturday following the MPDF’s decision to suspend operations in protest against a bomb blast at a petrol pump in Bishnupur district on the evening of January 8.

In a letter addressed to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday, the MPDF expressed serious concern over the explosion at Elidas Fuel Station on Moirang Kumbi Road in Bishnupur district. The association said the incident was the second attempt on the lives of petroleum dealers within a short span, pointing out that one dealer had also been targeted on December 6 last year.

“Though the authorities have taken strict actions and steps towards the safety of petrol pumps and dealers, we are still facing severe threats, as evident from the bomb blast last night,” the MPDF said in its letter to the Governor.

The fraternity has demanded enhanced security for petrol pumps, dealers and staff to ensure that such attacks do not recur. It has also sought an assurance from the government that there will be no future bomb attacks and said compensation should be paid in the event of any damage to fuel stations. The MPDF further demanded maximum monetary compensation if any dealer or staff member is injured or killed, and compensation for the damage suffered by the Elidas Fuel Station.

With petrol pumps shut across the valley and its surrounding areas, some two-wheeler riders were seen purchasing fuel on Sunday at prices ranging from ₹140 to ₹150 per litre from unofficial sources.

Meanwhile, representatives of the MPDF held a meeting with government officials led by the Commissioner (Home) at the New Secretariat South Block in Mantripukhri, Imphal, on Saturday. However, the discussions failed to result in any agreement, according to people familiar with the matter. Fuel outlets in the state’s “valley area and its peripherals” are therefore expected to remain closed.

Last month, during a meeting with state authorities, MPDF representatives had flagged that petroleum dealers were facing persistent threats and exorbitant monetary demands, officials said.