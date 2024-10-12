Manipur reports 72 dengue cases in a day

Manipur has seen a fresh surge in dengue cases, with 72 new infections reported in a single day on October 9, according to official data. The total count now has reached 1,311 cases and four deaths from January 1 to October 9. Dengue fever is a viral disease spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. (Representational image)

Of the fatalities, three cases were reported from Imphal West district and the other one from Bishnupur district.

The maximum number of cases was reported from valley districts of the state as more than 80 per cent of the total confirmed cases of Dengue were reported from Imphal West (918 cases) and Imphal East (268) districts where the state capital Imphal is located.

Meanwhile, the state’s health and family welfare minister Dr S Ranjan Singh once again appealed to people to extend support and cooperation in tackling the outbreak.

On Thursday, the minister, who also holds information and public relations portfolio said, “Comparing to last year the number of dengue cases is relatively low. But the health department is very much concerned because till now as of yesterday, the number of dengue cases is 1,195 (since January 1). Among them, Imphal West and Imphal east districts have contributed around 1,070 cases. This is alarming.”

“The department is taking up necessary steps that need to be taken in the fight against dengue diseases,” the minister had added. “But the department alone cannot fight against the disease as we need support and cooperation from the general public in reducing the sources.”

On the other hand, the state malaria officer Dr S Priyokumar opined that fogging is not the only solution in controlling dengue. “The reduction of the source (in the localities) is the key preventive measure,” he added.

The state’s Medical Directorate, through an office memorandum, has released the names and contact numbers of the district officials for any queries about the Dengue disease.

In 2023, altogether 2,548 dengue cases were detected in Manipur. Of them, Imphal West district (1639) and Imphal East district (521) reported the highest number of vector-borne diseases. Though the number of dengue cases reported in 2020 (37) and 2021 (203) were comparatively low, the state had reported 503 cases of dengue in 2022.

Dengue fever is a viral disease spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that is caused by the dengue virus. Most people with the infection report mild symptoms, but the disease is known to cause fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pains, nausea and vomiting, pain behind the eyes, and rashes.