Manipur: Student groups declare indefinite total shutdown on NH-37; trucks stranded

Several trucks carrying goods have got stranded at Jiribam town of Manipur after four students’ organisations in the state declared an indefinite total shutdown of National Highway-37, starting from the midnight of September 24. The National Highway 37, also known as Imphal-Jiribam highway,is one of the key supply lines of the state after NH-2 (Imphal-Mao route). (Representational image)

At least 56 goods trucks, including 26 oil tankers and 23 trucks carrying grocery items, have stranded at Jiribam town, 2 20 km west of Imphal in Jiribam district which borders Assam’s Cachar district, people familiar with development said on Wednesday.

Tousem Headquarters Students’ Union (THSU), Tousem Area Students’ Organisation (TASO), Zeme Students’ Organisation Manipur (ZSOM) and Chramram Segment Voice (CVV) declared the indefinite total shutdown of NH-37 within Tousem Sub-Division jurisdiction

The National Highway 37, also known as Imphal-Jiribam highway,is one of the key supply lines of the state after National Highway 2(Imphal-Mao route).The National Highway 37 passes through Tousem Sub-Division jurisdiction in Tamenglong district in response to the government’s alleged failure to address their demand to reallocate the Sub-Divisional Officer(SDO)’s office in Tamenglong District Headquarters to Tousem Sub-Divisional headquarter.

The four students’ bodies also called upon the groups concerned, civil societies and individuals to extend support to the cause until justice is delivered.

“We’ve decided to impose the shutdown as the government didn’t pay any attention to the 30-day ultimatum that we’ve served to address the issue,” said TR Philemon, general secretary of TASO. “The shutdown will continue until the government fulfils our demand.”

Last month, the THSU and ZSOM submitted a joint memorandum to chief minister N Biren Singh, requesting him to relocate the SDO office from Tamenglong district headquarters to Tousem sub-divisional headquarters, considering the hardship faced by the people while assessing “basic administrative services”.

This untenable situation is not only an inconvenience but also a stark violation of the principle of equitable governance, the memorandum added.

While essential services such as medical emergencies, education, electrical and fire services were exempted from the purview of the shutdown, the students’ bodies warned that any disturbance or untoward incidents that occur during the shutdown period will be the sole responsibility of the government.