Mann govt turns heat on Bajwa, Cong plans counter protests

Chandigarh/Patiala : Political slugfest over senior Congress leader and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa’s ‘50 bombs’ claims intensified on Monday with chief minister Bhagwant Mann warning opposition leaders to refrain from indulging in divisive politics and making mischievous statements while the Congress threatened to launch a series of protest in solidarity with the leader of Opposition. Political slugfest over senior Congress leader and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa’s ‘50 bombs’ claims intensified on Monday with chief minister Bhagwant Mann warning opposition leaders to refrain from indulging divisive politics and making mischievous statements while the Congress threatened to launch a series of protest in solidarity with the leader of Opposition.

The chief minister on Monday accused Bajwa of spreading fear among Punjabis by falsely claiming that 50 bombs had been smuggled into the state. Mann demanded that Bajwa reveal his source of information or face action.

Mann was speaking at a state-level function in Patiala to mark the 134th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar when he addressed the issue. The controversy stemmed from Bajwa’s claim during a TV interview that 50 bombs, including hand grenades, had already been smuggled into Punjab, with 18 of them used in terror activities.

In response, Mann emphasised that neither the central nor state intelligence agencies had any such information, stressing that if Bajwa’s claim was not backed by credible sources, it could be seen as an attempt to create panic. Mann also warned that Bajwa could face legal consequences for spreading misinformation that could jeopardize national security.

On his part, Bajwa said he will fight for the peace of Punjab, “as incapable government is hitting the messenger instead of taking the issue seriously”.

Slamming the Mann government for registering FIR against Bajwa, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called for a protest at the party headquarters in Sector 15, Chandigarh, at 10am on Tuesday. “The Bhagwant Mann government is misusing the police to browbeat its rivals,” he said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Jairam Ramesh said: “Instead of taking the warning seriously, the chief minister accused Bajwa of links with terrorist groups.”

“Clearly, the Punjab chief minister — a bundle of insecurity and incompetence — and the corrupt AAP leadership is rattled and is resorting to intimidation, smear and threats. It will not work. The governance in Punjab has completely collapsed. The Indian National Congress will not be silenced and will continue to raise the concerns of the people forcefully,” the Congress leader wrote on X.

AICC general secretary and Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Bhupesh Bhagel, wrote on X: “Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in Punjab, instability has increased. Explosions, murders and many incidents that tear apart the law have become common under the AAP government. Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa has made public the information about the presence of hand grenades in Punjab. Instead of taking this information seriously and ensuring the safety of the public, the Punjab government is trying to put him in the dock. In such a situation, people will refrain from giving information to the police and administration.

Mann politicising security issue: Bittu

Ludhiana: Union minister of railways and food processing Ravneet Singh Bittu flayed Mann for politicising the security issue, urging him to address concerns maturely instead of resorting to legal action.

Referring to the registration of an FIR against Partap Singh Bajwa, Bittu accused the Punjab government of not taking swift action on rising gang violence and terror threats, citing the recent grenade attacks and the growing nexus between gangsters and terrorists in the region.

In a statement, Bittu also suggested that the deteriorating law and order situation was exacerbated by interference from Delhi AAP leaders, who he claimed were shielding the drug mafia and engaging in illegal mining.

Cong holds protests in Barnala

Barnala: Congress leaders and workers staged a protest in Barnala on Monday, opposing the Punjab government’s decision to file an FIR against LOP Bajwa.

The protest march began at the deputy commissioner’s office and concluded at Kachehri Chowk, where demonstrators burned an effigy of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of targeting opposition voices.

Led by Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, the protest saw sharp criticism of the FIR against Bajwa, with Dhillon calling it a direct attack on democracy.

Blast from the past haunts Bajwa

A 12-year-old letter from then state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh to the party bosses against Bajwa has resurfaced, with the Aam Aadmi Party using it to corner the leader of Opposition.

Hindustan Times, in its January 2014 report, was first to highlight that how Amarinder, who was at daggers drawn with Bajwa, had shot off a letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi alleging Bajwa’s “links with terrorists and drug smugglers”.

Targeting Bajwa, Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora on Monday said: “This is not the first time such allegations have surfaced against Bajwa. It is high time he comes clean about his claims and connections.”

In the July 2013 letter, Amarinder had cautioned Sonia against appointment of Bajwa as the state Congress chief citing his (Bajwa’s) alleged “involvement” in gold and drug smuggling and “terror links”.

Though Bajwa claimed that Amarinder had denied writing such letter, but the former CM never made such a denial. Arora was also in the Congress at that time and was familiar with the letter. The letter also alleged that Bajwa had been reported to be trading in fake currency.

That letter will also be part of the investigation as Amarinder had twice remained CM and had access to intelligence inputs, said Arora. “Punjabis have the right to know the source of Bajwa. Is Bajwa awaiting the bombs to explode and cause harm to peace of the state?” questioned Arora.