Maoist commander killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district

A Maoist commander was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Monday, officials said.

Narayanpur police said that the encounter started at around 11.30 am in the forest of Bahker under Chhotedongar police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an area domination operation.

“The DRG team had some intelligence inputs about the presence of a small team of Maoists near Amdai Ghati iron ore mining area. The DRG team cordoned off the area and suddenly Maoists started firing. The security forces engaged them in the gunfight which lasted for a few minutes and later a body of Maoist was found from the spot along with an AK-47 rifle,” said a senior police officer.

The other Maoists fled from the spot after and escaped into the jungles.

“The dead body was identified as Saket Nureti alias Bhaskar Nureti, commander of the outlawed Peoples’ Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) company no. 6 of the Maoists. The company works in East Bastar division. Nureti was recently promoted as a commander from section in-charge,” the officer said.

Narayanpur shares the border with Gadchiroli district in neighbouring Maharashtra where 26 Naxals, including a central committee member of CPI (Maoist), Milind Teltumbde, were killed in an encounter with police on Saturday.