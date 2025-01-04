Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest of Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. Gariaband’s forest has often been used as a transit route by Maoists, prompting intensified security measures in the region. (Representational image)

Superintendent of Police, Gariaband, Nikhil Rakhecha said that the encounter took place in the Sornamal forest area, about 100 km from the state capital Raipur. Security forces have recovered a Maoist’s body, who is yet to be identified, and an automatic weapon from the site.

“ The operation was launched by a joint team of CRPF, District Reserve Guards, Special Task Force, and Odisha’s Special Operation Group, comprising 300 personnel after we had inputs that cadres of Udanti Area Committee of Maoists were gathering for a meeting,” said the SP.

This is the first Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in 2025. Last year, 2017 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh-- the highest in 24 years.