Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband

ByRitesh Mishra
Jan 04, 2025 02:43 PM IST

Police said they recovered the body of a Maoist, who is yet to be identified, and an automatic weapon from the e encounter site

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest of Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

Gariaband’s forest has often been used as a transit route by Maoists, prompting intensified security measures in the region. (Representational image)
Gariaband’s forest has often been used as a transit route by Maoists, prompting intensified security measures in the region. (Representational image)

Superintendent of Police, Gariaband, Nikhil Rakhecha said that the encounter took place in the Sornamal forest area, about 100 km from the state capital Raipur. Security forces have recovered a Maoist’s body, who is yet to be identified, and an automatic weapon from the site.

“ The operation was launched by a joint team of CRPF, District Reserve Guards, Special Task Force, and Odisha’s Special Operation Group, comprising 300 personnel after we had inputs that cadres of Udanti Area Committee of Maoists were gathering for a meeting,” said the SP.

Gariaband’s forest has often been used as a transit route by Maoists, prompting intensified security measures in the region.

This is the first Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in 2025. Last year, 2017 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh-- the highest in 24 years.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On