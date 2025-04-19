Maoist leader Rupesh calls for peace talks, reiterate demand for ceasefire

RAIPUR: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) has made a renewed appeal for peace and a halt to the government’s anti-naxal operations, reiterating its demand for a one-month ceasefire from both sides as a necessary step to begin a formal dialogue. The Maoist leader said a one-month ceasefire from both sides is a necessary step to begin a formal dialogue. (Representational image)

A statement in this regard was issued by CPI (Maoist)’s North-West Sub-Zonal Bureauin charge Rupesh on April 17, a week after a similar letter was released by the outfit.

In the purported statement dated April 17, Rupesh thanked Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma for responding promptly to his earlier proposal for peace talks made on April 8. He also expressed gratitude for the government’s assurance of safety and the openness to proceed with negotiations.

Sharma, however, speaking to media said that he will inquire about the statement and then only will make any comment over it.

“As I had mentioned in the first letter, and I reiterate again, the primary goal of this initiative is to immediately stop the killings happening in the name of conflict,” Rupesh said in his letter.

The Maoist leader clarified that there is no hidden agenda behind the proposal and emphasised that a temporary ceasefire is essential to create a peaceful atmosphere conducive to dialogue.

He requested the government to guarantee safe passage and security for himself and a few other representatives to consult with the Central and Special Zonal Committees of the CPI (Maoist) to finalise the names for a middle-level delegation that would participate in the talks.

He urged for a complete halt to all armed operations by central and state forces for one month.

“Since I had already appealed through press statements and special letters to all our comrades not to open fire on government forces during the talks, I believe you will agree with me that the government must issue orders for a one-month ceasefire. Violence in Bastar must stop immediately,” the statement said.

He accused security forces of continuing their aggressive operations and cited two recent incidents – first on April 12, in which three people, including Anil Punem, were allegedly captured and killed near the Indravati River and secondly on April 16 in Kondagaon, in which two persons, including DVC member Holdar, were reportedly killed.

“.. Such incidents, if continued, could jeopardise the entire peace process,” the statement said.

The letter also made an appeal to “democratic-minded citizens” to support the demand for a peaceful resolution.

Meanwhile, inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, responding to the statement of Rupesh, said that the government has categorically announced that Maoists should shun violence and come forward to join the national mainstream.

“In that situation the government is always ready to accommodate and rehabilitate each and every Maoist cadre starting from central committee/polit bureau level cadres to militia level cadres. It would be in the interest of all the stakeholders if Maoist dissociate themselves from violent activities and come forward to integrate into the social mainstream,” the IG said.