Maoists kill BJP functionary in Chhattisgarh

Suspected Maoists have killed a former village head and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

Police superintendent Siddharth Tiwari said Chaitram Alami was returning home after performing some rituals when Maoists attacked him with an axe and killed him on Saturday.

Alami is the third BJP functionary to have been killed in Chhattisgarh this month. His body was recovered from a forest. Pamphlets found near the body accused Alami of being a police informer.

Inspector general of police Sundaraj P said whenever Maoists are on the back foot, they try to create a fear psychosis. “This is not an act of strength...”

On February 5, BJP functionary Neelkanth Kakkam was shot dead in Bijapur. Five days later, another BJP functionary was killed in Narayanpur.