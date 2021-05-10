Maratha quota: Outfits not satisfied with committee of retired judges

Maratha organisations are not satisfied with the Maharashtra government’s decision to form a committee under two retired judges of the Bombay high court (HC) to review the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision and suggest the best alternatives to move forward on the issue.

The organisations pointed out that they had also recommended names of legal luminaries who have studied the subject in detail, but the government overlooked their suggestions.

Virendra Pawar, one of the convenors from Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), said, “This step was expected when the legal battle for reservation was going on in the Apex court. We had suggested names of Dr Sadanand More (scholar), [retired HC judge] BG Kolse Patil and [retired SC judge] PB Sawant’s names to the government, requesting them to use their expertise by appointing them as advisers, but our recommendations were overlooked.”

“If the state government is really serious about granting reservation to the Maratha community, they should then consider incorporating us in the OBC (other backward class) quota,” he added.

Sanjiv Bhor Patil, president, Shiv Prahar Sangathana, said the state is just passing time.

“We have lost our reservation, so now whatever is required to get it back, should be done at the earliest. We would have hit the streets by now but are not doing so because of the pandemic. We want the government to not waste time anymore,” said Patil.

Many organisations are planning to hold state-wide virtual agitations by starting social media campaigns against leaders of the political parties.

However, Mansing Pawar, one of the convenors of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, termed the state’s move as a positive development.

“It’s definitely a positive development as only two authorities in the country — the Supreme Court and President — can provide us reservation. Individual petitioners are also preparing grounds to go for a review but the petition by the state government will make a difference. Thus I would say that it is a much needed step,” Pawar said.

Marathas were given 12% and 13% quota in education and government jobs, respectively, under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.

The Apex court on Wednesday quashed the reservation to the Marathas, stating that people from the community cannot be declared educationally and socially backward just to bring them in the reserved category. The five-judge bench also refused to refer the 1992 Indra Sawhney judgment – that set a 50% cap on reservation – to a larger bench for reconsideration.

Following this, the state on Saturday decided to constitute a committee under two retired high court (HC) judges to review the SC verdict and suggest the next course of action. The committee, comprising five-six other members including laws officers, is expected to submit its report in two weeks to the state government.

The government also said that they are tapping the option of requesting the Central government to intervene, as the judgment stated that the right to accord the reservation is with the Centre after the 102nd Constitutional amendment.

“Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will write to the President and Prime Minister, requesting them to take the steps required for the reservation. The Centre has time and again clarified that the powers of the states have not been nullified even after the amendment, though the SC order has stated otherwise,” state public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan said on Saturday.